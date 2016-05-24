The Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie has terminal brain cancer, it’s been announced.

The Canadian outfit issued a statement on their website confirming the news, and say they’ll embark on a summer tour as they feel it’s “the right thing to do now, for Gord, and for all of us.”

The statement continues: “We have some very tough news to share with you today, and we wish it wasn’t so. In December, Gord Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

“Since then, obviously, he’s endured a lot of difficult times and he has been fighting hard. In privacy along with his family, and through all of this, we’ve been standing by him.”

“So after 30-some years together as The Tragically Hip, thousands of shows, and hundreds of tours, we’ve decided to do another one.”

They add: “What we in The Hip receive each time we play together is a connection with each other, with music and its magic. And during the shows, a special connection with all of you, our incredible fans.

“So, we’re going to dig deep, and try to make this our best tour yet. We hope you can come out and join us this summer.”

A touring schedule is currently being organised, with full details to be issued in due course.

The band’s 13th studio album entitled Man Machine Poem will be released on June 17 via Universal.

Along with his musical career, Downie has had a variety of acting roles, including an appearance with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson in the Trailer Park Boys film The Big Dirty.