Marillion To Headline Royal Albert Hall

Marillion will headline London’s celebrated Royal Albert Hall venue for the very first time in October 2017.

The band are currently on tour in the UK in support of new album FEAR, the band’s most successful in almost 30 years, having recently completed a lengthy tour of North America, and this news marks another considerable achievement in their lengthy career, with the Royal Albert Hall becoming something of a natural venue for prog acts, having seen the likes of Porcupine Tree, Opeth, Rick Wakeman, Yes, Steven Wilson, David Gilmour and more all perform celebrated shows there over recent years.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday 5 December at 12 noon, from the venue, myticket.co.uk and see tickets.com.