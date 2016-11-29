Kate Bush: I think Prime Minister Theresa May is wonderful

Kate Bush has told of her admiration for British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The singer describes May as “wonderful” and says her taking over from David Cameron earlier this year was “the best thing that’s happened to us in a long time.”

Bush has just released a 3CD and 4LP titled Before The Dawn which was recorded during her 22-date run in London in 2014 – her first full live performances since 1979.

She tells Macleans: “We have a female prime minister here in the UK. I actually really like her and think she’s wonderful. I think it’s the best thing that’s happened to us in a long time.

“She’s a very intelligent woman but I don’t see much to fear. I will say it is great to have a woman in charge of the country. She’s very sensible and I think that’s a good thing at this point in time.”

May’s approval ratings in the UK are set to reach a record high, according to the Telegraph.

Bush released a video for And Dream Of Sheep earlier this month, which she recorded in a water tank at Pinewood Studios.

She previously defended her decision not to release a DVD version of Before The Dawn, saying: “People are surprised that there’s no DVD of the show, but I’d like to mention this live album that Elton John put out, 17-11-70, which was something that I loved so much.

“To have an album where you could imagine what the show was, I found that incredibly exciting, and in a way, this live album is almost more representative of what it was like to be at the live show.”

