Roy Harper to tour in March 2019

Folk prog legend Roy Harper has announced a UK tour for March 2019. He'll be celebrating 50 years of classic tracks, including McGoohan's Blues, which appeared on 1969's Folkjokeopus.

"Partly because many of the things I wrote about in McGoohan’s Blues are still very relevant 50 years later, and partly because my third record was a watershed moment in my recording life, it’s been long in my mind that I should dust it off and bring it on tour again," Harper told Prog. "I’ll be joined by Bill Shanley and an ensemble of musicians which might have to be slightly more versatile in terms of instrumentation this time, although I have to say that the players we brought out last time provided me with the best accompaniment I’ve ever had in my life. I was overjoyed with what we produced, so we’ll just have to see whether we can equal that.”

Harper will play:

Birmingham Symphony Hall - March 12

Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion - 14

London Palladium - 16

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - 18

Gateshead Sage - 20

Leeds Town Hall - 22

Tickets go on sale at 10pm this Friday, July 13 and will be available from here.