Room 94 announce single and tour

Room 94 have issued single You’re Not Alone, released an accompanying music video and announced a spring tour for 2016.

The North London four-piece will be playing a string of shows across the UK following the release of their upcoming album Lost Youth in March 2016.

You’re Not Alone is available to download for free.

Tickets go on sale today (December 9) from 5pm via Room 94’s official website.

Room 94 UK Tour 2016

Mar 24: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 25: Leeds Wardrobe

Mar 26: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Mar 27: Sheffield O2 Academy 2

Mar 29: Glasgow King Tut’s

Mar 30: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Apr 01: Nottingham Bodega

Apr 02: London Underworld

Apr 03: Brighton Haunt

Apr 04: Bristol Joiners

Apr 05: Bristol Thekla