Ronnie Baker Brooks reveals new album Times Have Changed

Chicago bluesman Ronnie Baker Brooks has announced the release of his first album in more than 10 years – and made one of the tracks available to stream exclusively with TeamRock.

Brooks will release Times Have Changed on January 20 next year via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. Listen to new track Doing Too Much, featuring ‘Big Head’ Todd Mohr, below.

Brooks worked with Steve Jordan on the album, which was recorded in Memphis.

Jordan says: “I decided to go to Memphis and Nashville for the particular musicians and studios I wanted to engage.

“As it turns out, Ronnie had done a few of his previous recordings in Memphis, so he felt right at home.”

Brooks refers to Jordan as “a walking encyclopaedia of music detail and equipment.” He adds: “Once we got the ball rolling, my confidence went higher and higher.

“I’m a better musician for this experience.”

Times Have Changed was recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, the home of Al Green, Syl Johnson and Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland.

On writing the album Brooks says: “It’s like having a baby. You see it come to life. Once you play it live, it grows even more.

“That was the most fun part of it, for me – the creative side. Coming up with a song people can relate to, and you relate to, it just snowballs.

“It’s almost like therapy for me.”

Ronnie Baker Brooks Times Have changed tracklist