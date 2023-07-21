Roger Waters will release Dark Side Of The Moon Redux on October 6

Roger Waters has announced that he will release his re-recorded version of Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side Of The Moon, which he announced back in February, through SGB Records on October 6.

The news arrives a day after Waters released a short teaser clip featuring a snippet of music from the new version. Today he has released a new lyric video for Money, which you can watch in full below.

As well as reimagining each of The Dark Side of the Moon’s original ten tracks, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux LP format will feature a bonus 13-minute original composition inspired by the re-recording as a final track. The new album does not feature any of the current members of Pink Floyd.

“The original Dark Side Of The Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording The Dark Side Of The Moon to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought ‘isn’t that the whole point?’. I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”

The new version, described by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason as "Annoyingly, absolutely brilliant!", has been produced by Waters and Gus Seyffert with art direction and design from Sean Evans and features Waters on vocals, bass on Any Colour, VSC3, Gus Seyffert: bass, guitar, percussion, keys, synth, backing vocals, Joey Waronker: drums, percussion, Jonathan Wilson: guitars, synth, organ, Johnny Shepherd: organ, piano, Via Mardot: theremin, Azniv Korkejian: vocals, Gabe Noel: string arrangements, strings, sarangi, Jon Carin: keyboards, lap steel, synth, organ, Robert Walter: piano on Great Gig.

Pre-order The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.

(Image credit: SGB Music)

Roger Waters: The Dark Side of the Moon Redux

CD/Digital

Speak To Me

Breathe

On The Run

Time

Great Gig In The Sky

Money

Us And Them

Any Coliur You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Vinyl

Side One

Speak To Me

Breathe

On The Run

Time

Side Two

Great Gig In The Sky

Money

SideThree

Us And Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Side Four

Original Composition