Roger Waters teases new Dark Side Of The Moon redux

Roger Waters has teased his re-recorded version of Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side Of The Moon, which he announced back in February, and which does not feature any of the current members of Pink Floyd.

Waters has posted new social media messages which feature a 12-second clip of music, as well as the wording 'DSOTM' and 'REDUX', and which you can watch and listen to below, it appears to be a reworked version of the ending of Brain Damage and the start of Eclipse, at the end of the album.

"I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon," Waters told the Telegraph's Tristram Fane Saunders back in February. "Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So... blah!”

So far, Pink Floyd's Nick Mason is the only band member to have spoken publicly about the reworking, when asked during a Q+A at a playback at London’s Dolby Atmos Immersive Studio – held to celebrate the release of the 50th anniversary edition of The Dark Side Of The Moon.

“I heard the rumour that Roger was working on his own version of it,” said Mason. “There was this suggestion that this was going to be a spoiler and Roger was going to go head-to-head with the original version and so on.

“He actually sent me a copy of what he was working on and I write to him and said, ‘Annoyingly, it’s absolutely brilliant!’ It was and is. It’s not anything that would be a spoiler for the original at all, it’s an interesting add-on to the thing."

The timing of Waters' latest tweet would seem to imply news will be forthcoming about an intended release for the new version. Watch this space...