Roger Waters to release The Lockdown Sessions on vinyl and CD

Roger Waters most recent album, The Lockdown Sessions, is to be released on vinyl and CD though Sony Music on June 2.

The album, which collates six songs recorded and shared during the Covid-19 lockdown, was originally released digitally at the end of last year.

The album features recorded-at-home takes on five Pink Floyd songs, Mother and Vera from 1979’s The Wall, Two Suns in the Sunset and The Gunners Dream from 1983's The Final Cut, plus his recently-released new 'dark' version of Comfortably Numb. The album also includes Waters' solo track The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range, which originally featured on his 1992 album Amused To Death. Waters originally shared each of these tracks with fans via YouTube or social media.

At the time of the digital release, Waters' commented: “Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years... At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with Comfortably Numb… the encore was always Mother... I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs?...



“Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour… I started thinking, 'It could make an interesting album, all those encores'…'The Encores'. 'Yeah, has a nice ring to it!' Then… I’m in England doing the Ginger Baker tribute gig one Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and…the following Saturday marching from The Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to make a speech in support of Julian Assange, when bugger me, Covid… Schlummmm! For me it was Friday March 13th 2020. Lockdown! So much for the 'Encores' project. Unless…

"We’ve tacked C. Numb on the end of the collection, as an appropriate exclamation point in closing this circle of love.”

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill tour is currently on tour in Europe, with 40 shows across 14 European countries.

Pre-order The Lockdown Sessions.