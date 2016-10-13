Roger Waters announces 2017 North American tour

Roger Waters has announced a North American tour for next year.

The former Pink Floyd frontman is billing the run of 40-plus shows as the Us + Them tour – and he says fans can expect a “spectacular” experience featuring classic tracks and new material.

Waters reports: “We are going to take a new show on the road – the content is very secret. It’ll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things.

“Probably 75% of it will be old material and 25% will be new – but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you. It’ll be spectacular like all my shows have been.”

Tickets go on general sale on October 21, while Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale for US dates only beginning on October 17. Further dates in San Antonio and Winnipeg will be announced in due course.

May 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

May 28: KFC Yum! Center, KY

May 30: St louis Scottrade Center, MO

Jun 01: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jun 03: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jun 07: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 14: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

Jun 16: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jun 20: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Jun 21: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Jun 24: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 06: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 13: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Jul 16: Atlanta Infinite Energy Arena, GA

Jul 18: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Jul 20: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 23: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 26: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 02: Detroit The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Aug 04: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Aug 08: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 09: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 07: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 11: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 15: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Sep 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 27: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 28: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 02: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 03: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 06: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Oct 10: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Oct 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 24: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

