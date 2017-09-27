Robert Plant shares new track Bluebirds Over The Mountain

Robert Plant has released an animated video to accompany his new track Bluebirds Over The Mountain.

It’s been lifted from the former Led Zeppelin vocalist’s upcoming studio album Carry Fire, which will arrive on October 13 via Nonesuch/Warner.

The track features guest vocals from Chrissie Hynde and follows the release of singles The May Queen and Bones Of Saints.

Plant previously announced a 14-date UK tour for November and December – and he’s now revealed plans for a run of live shows across North America which will take place in February and March 2018.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar Plant said: “It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new.

“Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Find the Carry Fire tracklist, cover art and Plant’s tour dates below.

Robert Plant Carry Fire tracklist

The May Queen New World… Season’s Song Dance With You Tonight Carving Up The World Again A Way With Words Carry Fire Bones Of Saints Keep It Hid Bluebirds Over The Mountain Heaven Sent

Nov 16: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Nov 20: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 22: Llandudno Venue Cymru, UK

Nov 24: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Nov 25: Liverpool Oympia, UK

Nov 27: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

Nov 28: Perth Concert Hall, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 02: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Dec 06: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Dec 08: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 11: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Feb 09: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Feb 11: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Feb 12: Norfolk Chrysler Hall, VA

Feb 14: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Feb 17: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Feb 20: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 22: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Feb 24: Denver Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, CO

Feb 26: Phoenix Symphony Hall, AZ

Feb 28: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Mar 02: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

