Listen to new Robert Plant track Bones Of Saints

Robert Plant has released a stream of his new track Bones Of Saints.

It’s the latest song to be taken from the former Led Zeppelin frontman’s upcoming album Carry Fire. Plant revealed The May Queen last month.

Listen to Bones Of Saints below.

Carry Fire will be released on October 13 via Nonesuch/Warner and will be accompanied with a 14-date UK tour which takes place throughout November and December.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar Plant said: “It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new.

“Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Find the Carry Fire tracklist, cover art and Plant’s tour dates below.

Robert Plant Carry Fire tracklist

The May Queen New World… Season’s Song Dance With You Tonight Carving Up The World Again A Way With Words Carry Fire Bones Of Saints Keep It Hid Bluebirds Over The Mountain Heaven Sent

Robert Plant UK tour 2017

Nov 16: Plymouth Pavilions

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 20: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 22: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Nov 24: Newcastle City Hall

Nov 25: Liverpool Oympia

Nov 27: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Nov 28: Perth Concert Hall

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 02: Belfast Ulster Hall

Dec 06: Sheffield City Hall

Dec 08: London Royal Albert Hall

Dec 11: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 12: Birmingham Symphony Hall

