Robert Plant reveals Carry Fire album and tour

Robert Plant has confirmed the launch of his 11th solo album, Carry Fire, which is to be released on October 13 via Nonesuch / Warner, and accompanied with a 14-date UK tour. A series of clips can be heard via his website and lead track The May Queen can be heard below.

The follow-up to 2014’s Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar features backing band The Sensational Shape Shifters, who make their second appearance on record with the former Led Zeppelin frontman.

He first used the phrase “carry fire” in his song Dancing In Heaven from 2005 album Mighty ReArranger. Track titles for the upcoming 11-track release include The May Queen, New World, Carving Up The World Again and A Way With Words. Pretenders vocalist Chrissie Hynde makes a guest appearance on a cover of Bluebirds Over The Mountain, previously recorded by Richie Valens and the Beach Boys.

Plant says: “It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new.

“Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Tour tickets go on sale on August 25. A pre-order campaign for the album includes the opportunity to gain priority access to concert pre-sales. Full tracklist and tour dates can be seen below.

Robert Plant: Carry Fire tracklist

The May Queen New World… Season’s Song Dance With You Tonight Carving Up The World Again A Way With Words Carry Fire Bones Of Saints Keep It Hid Bluebirds Over The Mountain Heaven Sent

Robert Plant UK tour 2017

Nov 16: Plymouth Pavilions

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 20: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 22: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Nov 24: Newcastle City Hall

Nov 25: Liverpool Oympia

Nov 27: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Nov 28: Perth Concert Hall

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 02: Belfast Ulster Hall

Dec 06: Sheffield City Hall

Dec 08: London Royal Albert Hall

Dec 11: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 12: Birmingham Symphony Hall

The Last Days Of Led Zeppelin: In Through The Out Door