Rob Zombie reveals career-spanning vinyl box set

Rob Zombie has announced that he’ll released a career-spanning vinyl box set of his material later this month.
The package is limited to just 1000 copies and comes with 11 albums spanning 15 discs pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl. And among the collection is the new album Astro Creep 2000 Live, which was recorded at Riot Fest in 2016.
Each box set will be foil-stamped and individually numbered and along with the music, it’ll also come with a hand-painted Creeper robot mask, a Creeper robot audio USB stick featuring digital versions of all the albums, five litho prints – one will be autographed by Zombie – a turntable mat and a record cleaning cloth.
Pre-orders are now under way, with the package expected to ship on March 30.
Find a video trailer below along with a packshot and contents.
- Corey Taylor gives Slipknot writing update
- Metallica reportedly releasing their own brand of American whiskey
- Tony Iommi and Rob Halford unite for the first time in the new Metal Hammer
- Slayer add second leg of live dates to final tour
Rob Zombie box set contents
- Astro Creep 2000 Live
- Hellbilly Deluxe
- American Made Music To Strip By
- The Sinister Urge
- Educated Horses
- Zombie Live
- Hellbilly Deluxe 2
- Mondo Sex Head
- Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor
- Spookshow International Live
- The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser
Bonuses
- Creeper Robot Mask
- Creeper Robot 8gb USB stick
- Five collectable lithos (One will be signed by Rob Zombie)
- Turntable mat
- Micro-fibre cleaning cloth