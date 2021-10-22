Rob Reed releases video for delightfully gentle Mr. Penning Standing Blue

Rob Reed has released a brand new video for the track Mr. Penning Standing Blue, which is taken from Reed's brand new solo album The Ringmaster, part one of which is out today via Tigermoth Records.

"I wrote this track with Les in mind and it only seemed fitting to include his moniker in the title," Reed explains. "Both he, and Tom Newman, have been massively influential on this project and have pushed me to go that extra mile. They were both major influences on a lot of Mike Oldfield's early work and it’s been a great privilege to have them involved again on this album.

"Les and I always try to have a caper in the music videos. We meet up, usually in a tea room, and think of what we can do to have an adventure while filming. Past ideas have been hiring a steam train complete with actors in full Edwardian costumes and rowing aimlessly on a boating lake. This time we hired a motor boat on a canal and had afternoon tea on there, whilst filming the video. Great fun!"

The Ringmaster is a follow-up to his successful Sanctuary series. Again Reed has collaborated with Tubular Bells producer Tom Newman and multi-instrumentalist Les Penning, along with drummer Simon Phillips and multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley.

The Ringmaster will be released in two parts, with the second instalment coming in January 2022. The album is available in a three disc edition which includes a stunning 5.1 surround mix, interview and promo videos and a second audio disc with bonus tracks and a complete mix of the album by Tom Newman.

Pre-order The Ringmaster Part One.

