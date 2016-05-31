Rob Reed confirms Sanctuary Live performance

Rob Reed will perform his Sanctuary project live with a 10-piece band in October.

Sanctuary Live makes its debut at Peter Gabriel’s Realworld Studios in Bath, England, on October 8 and will be filmed for a future DVD release.

Reed’s 2014 album Sanctuary and upcoming follow-up Sanctuary II are the Magenta mastermind’s personal tribute to Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells.

Reed reports that he hopes to have original Tubular Bells production team of Tom Newman and Simon Heyworth involved in the live show.

“I’ve been desperately trying to get this to happen and finally have managed to find a suitable venue and band to make it work. Having played all the instruments on the album, and it being multi-layered, I knew I would need a large band of great players.

“We now have a 10-piece band of outstanding musicians and singers. We are filming the performance for a future DVD release, so it made sense to do it in the Big Room at Real World.

“It also means that it will be a very intimate concert, with a limited amount of seating, but everybody getting the full audio and close visual experience. I can’t wait.”

Tickets are available from Reed’s website.

Sanctuary II is released on June 10.