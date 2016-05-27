Claypool Lennon Delirium stream debut album Monolith Of Phobos

The Claypool Lennon Delirium have made their debut album available to stream in its entirety.

The collaboration between Primus mainman Les Claypool and Sean Lennon is entitled Monolith Of Phobos and will be released on June 3.

The duo met when Lennon’s Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger opened for Primus last year, leading to a backstage jam and the eventual birth of the new project.

Claypool tells Rolling Stone: “I use the metaphor that a musical interaction or jam is a conversation, and the best conversations are the ones that flow freely.

“It’s an exchange of ideas as opposed to dictation. When Sean and I started playing, there was a good volley of ideas and it was like an interesting conversation.”

The album explores various themes, including drug abuse – such as on the track Oxycontin Girl.

Claypool says: “I have friends that were junkies, and I grew up around substance abuse and alcoholism. I have teenagers, and I am concerned about what’s going on with opiate abuse.

“My friend’s daughter is deep in heroin world because she started off on Oxys. Now, he doesn’t even know where she is. Lyrically, Oxycontin Girl is a dark tune, but it’s my way of voicing my concern and exorcising some of those demons through a character.”

Lennon adds: “There’s definitely an anti-big pharma theme on the record. There’s Oxycontin Girl but also Cricket And The Genie, which is about a kid that gets hooked on prescription drugs legally and it ruins his life.

“One of the biggest evils in America is the contradiction between big pharmacy pushing legal drug dealing on kids and adults while there’s a war on criminalised drugs that’s ruining a whole other subsection of society.”

Monolith Of Phobos can be pre-ordered now, using the links in the Facebook post below.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium Monolith Of Phobos tracklist

The Monolith Of Phobos Cricket And The Genie (Movement I, The Delirium) Cricket And The Genie (Movement II, Oratorio Di Cricket) Mr Wright Boomerang Baby Breath Of A Salesman Captain Lariat Ohmerica Oxycontin Girl Bubbles Burst There’s No Underwear In Space

Les Claypool: Hook, Line And Thinker

Jun 04: Orlando Beacham Theatre, FL

Jun 05: Ybor City The Ritz, FL

Jun 07: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Jun 09: Wilmington Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 10: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Jun 12: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Jun 14: Kansas City Crossroads, MO

Jun 15: Minneapolis Skyway, MN

Jun 17: Garrettsville Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, OH

Jun 18: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Jun 30: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Jul 21: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Jul 22: Medford Brit Pavilion, OR

Jul 23: Portland Roseland, OR

Jul 25: Jackson Hole Pink Garter Theatre, WY

Jul 26: Missoula Wilma, MT

Jul 27: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Jul 29: Los Angeles Fonda, CA

Jul 30: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Jul 31: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Aug 02: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Aug 03: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Aug 04: San Luis Obispo Fremont, CA

Aug 09: Iowa City Englert Theatre, IA

Aug 11: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Aug 12: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

Aug 26: Boston HOB, MA

Aug 27: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Aug 28: Portland State Theatre, ME

Aug 30: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Aug 31: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

Sep 01: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Sep 02: Chicago Union Park, IL

Oct 28: Live Oak Spirit Of The Suwanee Music Park, FL