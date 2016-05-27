ELP anthology and first 3 albums to be reissued

BMG have announced plans to release the first three Emerson, Lake & Palmer albums along with a career-spanning 39-track anthology this summer.

The band’s 1970 self-titled debut, 1971’s Tarkus and Pictures At An Exhibition from the same year, along with Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Anthology, will launch on July 29.

The band’s debut will be issued on 2CD, which will include a remastered version of the original album along with an alternative take with bonus tracks. Steven Wilson was brought in for the stereo mix in 2012.

Tarkus will also be issued on 2CD and features the original remastered record plus a Steven Wilson stereo mix with additional songs. Pictures At An Exhibition features a new remix of the album and a live performance recorded at the Lyceum Ballroom, London, on December 9, 1970.

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Anthology will be presented in a casebound book with sleeve notes penned by Chris Welch and illustrated with rare photographs of the band.

BMG say they’ll re-release 1972’s Trilogy, 1973’s Brain Salad Surgery and 1974 triple live album Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends later in 2016.

Pre-orders for the remastered works are now available via PledgeMusic.

ELP’s Carl Palmer recently revealed his upcoming North American tour would be dedicated to late keyboard maestro Keith Emerson who committed suicide in March this year.

Emerson, Lake & Palmer tracklist

Disc 1: Original album with 2012 remaster

The Barbarian

Take A Pebble

Knife Edge

The Three Fates:

Clotho - Royal Festival Hall Organ

Lachesis - Piano Solo

Atropos - Piano Trio

Tank

Lucky Man

Disc 2: Alternative 2012 stereo mix

The Barbarian

Take A Pebble

Knife Edge

Promenade

The Three Fates: Atropos

Rave Up

Drum Solo

Lucky Man

Take A Pebble (Alternate Take)

Knife Edge (Alternate Take)

Lucky Man (First Greg Lake Solo Version)

Lucky Man (Alternate Version)

Tarkus tracklist

Disc 1: Original album with 2012 remaster

Tarkus Eruption Stones Of Years Iconoclast Mass Manticore Battlefield Aquatarkus Jeremy Bender Bitches Crystal The Only Way (Hymn) Infinite Space (Conclusion) A Time And A Place Are You Ready Eddy?

Disc 2: Alternative 2012 stereo mix

Tarkus Eruption Stones Of Years Iconoclast Mass Manticore Battlefield Aquatarkus Jeremy Bender Bitches Crystal The Only Way (Hymn) Infinite Space (Conclusion) A Time And A Place Are You Ready Eddy? Oh, My Father Unknown Ballad Mass (Alternate Take)

Pictures At An Exhibition tracklist

Disc 1: The original album with 2016 remaster

Promenade (Pt. 1)

The Gnome

Promenade (Pt. 2)

The Sage

The Old Castle

Blues Variation

Promenade (Pt. 3)

The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Pt. 1)

The Curse Of Baba Yaga

The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Pt. 2)

The Great Gates Of Kiev

Nut Rocker



Bonus tracks - Live at the Mar Y Sol Festival, Puerto Rico, December 4, 1972

Pictures At An Exhibition (Medley):

i. Promenade

ii. The Hut Of Baba Yaga

iii. The Curse Of Baba Yaga

iv. The Hut Of Baba Yaga

v. The Great Gates Of Kiev

Disc 2: Live at the Lyceum Theatre, London, Dec 9, 1970

Promenade (Pt. 1) The Gnome Promenade (Pt. 2) The Sage The Old Castle Blues Variation Promenade (Pt. 3) The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Pt. 1) The Curse Of Baba Yaga The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Pt. 2) The Great Gates Of Kiev The Barbarian Knife Edge Rondo Nut Rocker

Emerson, Lake & Palmer: The Anthology

Disc 1

The Barbarian

Take A Pebble

Knife Edge

Lucky Man

Tank

Tarkus:

i. Eruption

ii. Stones Of Years

iii. Iconoclast

iv. Mass

v. Manticore

vi. Battlefield

vii. Aquatarkus

Bitches Crystal

The Only Way (Hymn)

Infinite Space (Conclusion)

A Time And A Place

Disc 2

The Sage (Live) The Great Gates Of Kiev (Live) Nutrocker (Live) The Endless Enigma (Part 1) From The Beginning The Sheriff Hoedown Abaddon’s Bolero Jerusalem Toccata Still… You Turn Me On Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 1 Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 2 Toccata (Live)

Disc 3