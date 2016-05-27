Trending

ELP anthology and first 3 albums to be reissued

By News  

Label BMG will re-release Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s first 3 albums along with an anthology in July

Emerson, Lake & Palmer
BMG have announced plans to release the first three Emerson, Lake & Palmer albums along with a career-spanning 39-track anthology this summer.

The band’s 1970 self-titled debut, 1971’s Tarkus and Pictures At An Exhibition from the same year, along with Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Anthology, will launch on July 29.

The band’s debut will be issued on 2CD, which will include a remastered version of the original album along with an alternative take with bonus tracks. Steven Wilson was brought in for the stereo mix in 2012.

Tarkus will also be issued on 2CD and features the original remastered record plus a Steven Wilson stereo mix with additional songs. Pictures At An Exhibition features a new remix of the album and a live performance recorded at the Lyceum Ballroom, London, on December 9, 1970.

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Anthology will be presented in a casebound book with sleeve notes penned by Chris Welch and illustrated with rare photographs of the band.

BMG say they’ll re-release 1972’s Trilogy, 1973’s Brain Salad Surgery and 1974 triple live album Welcome Back My Friends To The Show That Never Ends later in 2016.

Pre-orders for the remastered works are now available via PledgeMusic.

ELP’s Carl Palmer recently revealed his upcoming North American tour would be dedicated to late keyboard maestro Keith Emerson who committed suicide in March this year.

Emerson, Lake & Palmer tracklist

Disc 1: Original album with 2012 remaster

  1. The Barbarian
  2. Take A Pebble
  3. Knife Edge
  4. The Three Fates:
    Clotho - Royal Festival Hall Organ
    Lachesis - Piano Solo
    Atropos - Piano Trio
  5. Tank
  6. Lucky Man

Disc 2: Alternative 2012 stereo mix

  1. The Barbarian
  2. Take A Pebble
  3. Knife Edge
  4. Promenade
  5. The Three Fates: Atropos
  6. Rave Up
  7. Drum Solo
  8. Lucky Man
  9. Take A Pebble (Alternate Take)
  10. Knife Edge (Alternate Take)
  11. Lucky Man (First Greg Lake Solo Version)
  12. Lucky Man (Alternate Version)

Tarkus tracklist

Disc 1: Original album with 2012 remaster

  1. Tarkus
  2. Eruption
  3. Stones Of Years
  4. Iconoclast
  5. Mass
  6. Manticore
  7. Battlefield
  8. Aquatarkus
  9. Jeremy Bender
  10. Bitches Crystal
  11. The Only Way (Hymn)
  12. Infinite Space (Conclusion)
  13. A Time And A Place
  14. Are You Ready Eddy?

Disc 2: Alternative 2012 stereo mix

  1. Tarkus
  2. Eruption
  3. Stones Of Years
  4. Iconoclast
  5. Mass
  6. Manticore
  7. Battlefield
  8. Aquatarkus
  9. Jeremy Bender
  10. Bitches Crystal
  11. The Only Way (Hymn)
  12. Infinite Space (Conclusion)
  13. A Time And A Place
  14. Are You Ready Eddy?
  15. Oh, My Father
  16. Unknown Ballad
  17. Mass (Alternate Take)

Pictures At An Exhibition tracklist

Disc 1: The original album with 2016 remaster

  1. Promenade (Pt. 1)
  2. The Gnome
  3. Promenade (Pt. 2)
  4. The Sage
  5. The Old Castle
  6. Blues Variation
  7. Promenade (Pt. 3)
  8. The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Pt. 1)
  9. The Curse Of Baba Yaga
  10. The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Pt. 2)
  11. The Great Gates Of Kiev
  12. Nut Rocker

Bonus tracks - Live at the Mar Y Sol Festival, Puerto Rico, December 4, 1972

  1. Pictures At An Exhibition (Medley):
    i. Promenade
    ii. The Hut Of Baba Yaga
    iii. The Curse Of Baba Yaga
    iv. The Hut Of Baba Yaga
    v. The Great Gates Of Kiev

Disc 2: Live at the Lyceum Theatre, London, Dec 9, 1970

  1. Promenade (Pt. 1)
  2. The Gnome
  3. Promenade (Pt. 2)
  4. The Sage
  5. The Old Castle
  6. Blues Variation
  7. Promenade (Pt. 3)
  8. The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Pt. 1)
  9. The Curse Of Baba Yaga
  10. The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Pt. 2)
  11. The Great Gates Of Kiev
  12. The Barbarian
  13. Knife Edge
  14. Rondo
  15. Nut Rocker

Emerson, Lake & Palmer: The Anthology

Disc 1

  1. The Barbarian
  2. Take A Pebble
  3. Knife Edge
  4. Lucky Man
  5. Tank
  6. Tarkus:
    i. Eruption
    ii. Stones Of Years
    iii. Iconoclast
    iv. Mass
    v. Manticore
    vi. Battlefield
    vii. Aquatarkus
  7. Bitches Crystal
  8. The Only Way (Hymn)
  9. Infinite Space (Conclusion)
  10. A Time And A Place

Disc 2

  1. The Sage (Live)
  2. The Great Gates Of Kiev (Live)
  3. Nutrocker (Live)
  4. The Endless Enigma (Part 1)
  5. From The Beginning
  6. The Sheriff
  7. Hoedown
  8. Abaddon’s Bolero
  9. Jerusalem
  10. Toccata
  11. Still… You Turn Me On
  12. Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 1
  13. Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 2
  14. Toccata (Live)

Disc 3

  1. Piano Concerto No.1 (1st Movement) (Allegro Giojoso)
  2. Fanfare For The Common Man
  3. Brain Salad Surgery
  4. I Believe In Father Christmas
  5. Honky Tonk Train Blues
  6. Peter Gunn (Live)
  7. C’est La Vie (Live)
  8. Love Beach
  9. Canario
  10. The Pirates (Live)
  11. Affairs Of The Heart
  12. Romeo And Juliet
  13. Hand Of Truth
  14. Paper Blood (Live)
  15. Tiger In A Spotlight (Live)