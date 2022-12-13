Riverside announce European and UK tour for April

Polish prog rockers Riverside have announced they will tour Europe and the UK in April and May this year. It will be the first of three proposed European tours that will take place in Spring, Summer and Autumn. You can see the dates and ticket details below.

The quartet will tour in support of their latest album, I.D.Entity, which is released through InsideOut Music on January 20. The dates include the band's headline appearance at next year's Prognosis Festival in both Eindhoven and London.

“This week, we'll give you the first dates of the European ID.Entity Tour 2023," says mainman Mariusz Duda. "In connection with that, we have two important announcements for you:

"Firstly, we've decided to divide our European tour into three editions, Spring, Summer, and Autumn. The majority of our concerts are planned for the Autumn of 2023 but in the Spring of 2023 we're going to visit two regions we haven't been to for a really long time. The Spring tour dates will be announced very soon.

"Secondly, and most importantly, given the concept behind the new album, on which we are criticising certain issues, and the fact that some of us are still struggling financially on many levels, we have decided not to sell the more expensive VIP tickets for this tour. Naturally, our fan club members will still be granted the 'early entrance' but we will do our best to go out and see you all after each of our shows, which we have been usually trying to do anyway. This will apply to all our concerts promoting the new ID.Entity album, which will be out on January 20th."

Riverside ahve previously released a video for their brand new single Self-Aware.

(Image credit: Press)

Apr 16: NED Eindhoven Effenaar / Prognosis Festival

Apr 18: IRE Dublin Button Factory

Apr 20: UK Glasgow Garage

Apr 21: UK Birmingham O2 Institute 2

Apr 22: UK Manchester Academy 2

Apr 23: UK London Indigo O2 / Prognosis Festival

Apr 25: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Apr 26: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Apr 27: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite

Apr 28: SWE Stockholm Lilla Cirkus

Apr 30: FIN Tampere Olympia

May 1: FIN Helsinki Tavastia

Tickets go on sale this Thursday from here.