Riverside announce European and UK tour for April

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Polish prog rockers Riverside will tour Europe in three stages throughout 2023

Riverside
(Image credit: Radek Zawadki)

Polish prog rockers Riverside have announced they will tour Europe and the UK in April and May this year. It will be the first of three proposed European tours that will take place in Spring, Summer and Autumn. You can see the dates and ticket details below.

The quartet will tour in support of their latest album, I.D.Entity, which is released through InsideOut Music on January 20. The dates include the band's headline appearance at next year's Prognosis Festival in both Eindhoven and London.

“This week, we'll give you the first dates of the European ID.Entity Tour 2023," says mainman Mariusz Duda. "In connection with that, we have two important announcements for you:

"Firstly, we've decided to divide our European tour into three editions, Spring, Summer, and Autumn. The majority of our concerts are planned for the Autumn of 2023 but in the Spring of 2023 we're going to visit two regions we haven't been to for a really long time. The Spring tour dates will be announced very soon.

"Secondly, and most importantly, given the concept behind the new album, on which we are criticising certain issues, and the fact that some of us are still struggling financially on many levels, we have decided not to sell the more expensive VIP tickets for this tour. Naturally, our fan club members will still be granted the 'early entrance' but we will do our best to go out and see you all after each of our shows, which we have been usually trying to do anyway. This will apply to all our concerts promoting the new ID.Entity album, which will be out on January 20th."

Riverside ahve previously released a video for their brand new single Self-Aware.

Riverside

(Image credit: Press)

Riverside European and UK tour dates

Apr 16: NED Eindhoven Effenaar / Prognosis Festival
Apr 18: IRE Dublin Button Factory
Apr 20: UK Glasgow Garage
Apr 21: UK Birmingham O2 Institute 2
Apr 22: UK Manchester Academy 2
Apr 23: UK London Indigo O2 / Prognosis Festival
Apr 25: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Apr 26: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Apr 27: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite
Apr 28: SWE Stockholm Lilla Cirkus
Apr 30: FIN Tampere Olympia
May 1: FIN Helsinki Tavastia

Tickets go on sale this Thursday from here.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.