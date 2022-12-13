Riverside announce European and UK tour for April

Polish prog rockers Riverside have announced they will tour Europe and the UK in April and May this year. It will be the first of three proposed European tours that will take place in Spring, Summer and Autumn. You can see the dates and ticket details below.
The quartet will tour in support of their latest album, I.D.Entity, which is released through InsideOut Music on January 20. The dates include the band's headline appearance at next year's Prognosis Festival in both Eindhoven and London.
“This week, we'll give you the first dates of the European ID.Entity Tour 2023," says mainman Mariusz Duda. "In connection with that, we have two important announcements for you:
"Firstly, we've decided to divide our European tour into three editions, Spring, Summer, and Autumn. The majority of our concerts are planned for the Autumn of 2023 but in the Spring of 2023 we're going to visit two regions we haven't been to for a really long time. The Spring tour dates will be announced very soon.
"Secondly, and most importantly, given the concept behind the new album, on which we are criticising certain issues, and the fact that some of us are still struggling financially on many levels, we have decided not to sell the more expensive VIP tickets for this tour. Naturally, our fan club members will still be granted the 'early entrance' but we will do our best to go out and see you all after each of our shows, which we have been usually trying to do anyway. This will apply to all our concerts promoting the new ID.Entity album, which will be out on January 20th."
Riverside ahve previously released a video for their brand new single Self-Aware.
Riverside European and UK tour dates
Apr 16: NED Eindhoven Effenaar / Prognosis Festival
Apr 18: IRE Dublin Button Factory
Apr 20: UK Glasgow Garage
Apr 21: UK Birmingham O2 Institute 2
Apr 22: UK Manchester Academy 2
Apr 23: UK London Indigo O2 / Prognosis Festival
Apr 25: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Apr 26: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Apr 27: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite
Apr 28: SWE Stockholm Lilla Cirkus
Apr 30: FIN Tampere Olympia
May 1: FIN Helsinki Tavastia
Tickets go on sale this Thursday from here.