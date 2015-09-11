Rival Sons land Sabbath support

Rival Sons have been confirmed as support act on Black Sabbath’s final world tour.

The California blues-rock outfit will join the metal icons on their The End road trip, which will mark the end of their near-five-decade career.

Frontman Scott Holiday believes the offer came after Ozzy Osbourne and his family saw Rival Sons at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour ceremony last year.

Holiday says: “The attendees – which included the upper crust of classic rock, and some of the world’s most famous – really enjoyed our little three-song set. Especially Ozzy, Sharon and the kids.

“We chatted and hung with the Osbournes after the show, which was incredible on its own. But something much greater has transpired.”

He adds: “Every now and again the universe just speaks to you and planets alight. This is definitely one of those situations for us.”

Rival Sons launched latest album Great Western Valkyrie last year. Sabbath have more dates to be announced for The End tour. They’re working on the assumption that original drummer Bill Ward won’t take part – but guitarist Tony Iommi has said the door remains open.

