Sabbath announce beginning of The End tour

Black Sabbath have announced first details of their final tour.

It’ll start in Omaha, Nebraska on January 20, then move across North America until February 25. They’ll then head over to Australia and New Zealand for a run of dates.

Further shows will be announced in October, and the band have issued a tour trailer. View it below.

It appears estranged drummer Bill Ward still isn’t part of the plans, with the short video and accompanying poster namechecking Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler for the road trip.

Ward’s exclusion follows a public spat between himself and Osbourne, with the drummer saying he’d need an apology from the singer before considering a return to the fold. Osbourne, however, insisted he had nothing to apologise for.

Black Sabbath are expected to record their final album in 2016.

BLACK SABBATH THE END TOUR 2016

Jan 20: Omaha Centurylink Center, NE

Jan 22: Chicago United Centre, IL

Jan 25: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Jan 28: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Jan 30: Edmonton Rexall Centre, AB

Feb 01: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Feb 03: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Feb 06: Tacoma Dome, WA

Feb 09: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Feb 11: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 13: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Feb 15: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Feb 17: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Feb 19: Detroit Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Feb 21: Hamilton Firstontario Centre, ON

Feb 23: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Feb 25: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 15: Perth Arena, Australia

Apr 17: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 23: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Feb 25: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 28: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Apr 30: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand