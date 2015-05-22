Rival Sons added to Deep Purple Euro tour

Rival Sons have been confirmed as support act on Deep Purple’s upcoming European tour.

It kicks off in Poland on October 25 and ends at London’s O2 Arena on December 3.

Rival Sons, currently on the road in the US, are continuing to support the launch of fourth album Great Western Valkyrie in 2014 – named one of the best of the year by Classic Rock.

Guitarist Scott Holiday says: “There’s only so many bands that can actually occupy the space reserved for what we call legends. A band we can say without a doubt occupy this space comfortably is Deep Purple.

“I cut my teeth on those early records – Machine Head, In Rock, Made In Japan. The musicianship, performances and sheer bravado is nothing short of levelling.

“We’re going have a blast watching these guys every night – but we’re going to have an even better time burning that shit down and giving those audiences a little bit of our rock ’n’ roll every night.”

Purple are working on their 20th album, the follow-up to 2013’s _Now What?! _

Tickets for the London show are on sale now via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.