RISE premiere's her new video for Temples with Prog

RISE has premiered her new video for Temples with Prog. The song is taken from her brand new album Strangers, which was released on October 18.

"Our hearts are our temple just as much as our body and the song was influenced by the idea that we heal when we acknowledge we may be complicit in our own tragedies as much as anyone else we blame," she tells Prog. "The concept behind the video was three inner characters, the Witchy/Mrs Haversham type who always needs more and creates destruction, the Maiden who feels trapped or victimised in a Persephone way and our awakened or observer self who is watching the whole drama unfold. The only way out is by accepting and inviting all these parts of us to be loved rather than push them away".

The haunting video features powerful imagery perfect for Halloween and video was a collaboration between RISE and film maker Alex T, and was filmed in abandoned building in Ireland.

"I had great fun making the video with Alex, though I'm sure the neighbours must have wondered what on earth we were up to," she says.

RISE will play The Black Gate in Galway, Ireland on November 15. Tickets are available from her website.