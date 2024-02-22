"Wakeman's genius-level playing and careful modernising have given the music legitimate new life": Rick Wakeman reinvents his past on Live At The Palladium 2023

Live At The Palladium 2023 is a four CD set that revisits Rick Wakeman's classic solo works and Yes

By Neil Jeffries
( Classic Rock )
published
Rick Wakeman: Live At The Palladium 2023 cover art
(Image: © Fragile/Esoteric)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

When agreeing to perform his best-loved solo albums (released 1973-75) once more, Rick Wakeman insisted on rearranging and updating them - again. That he did so for intended one-off performances was a colossal undertaking. 

No orchestras, but a choir when needed, and he's backed by his latest English Rock Ensemble, including stalwarts Dave Colquhoun (guitar) and Lee Pomeroy (bass), with lead vocals by Hayley Sanderson.

Disc one features Six Wives Of Henry VII, ending with an urgent Catherine Parr rocked up by new drummer Adam Falkner, and Sanderson dazzles on disc two's The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table and also on Journey To The Centre Of The Earth (alongside Peter Egan's 2012 narration), but on disc three's Yes set purists might miss Jon Anderson

Get over it! Instead, salute Wakeman's genius-level playing and careful modernising that have given the music legitimate new life.

Neil Jeffries
Neil Jeffries

Freelance contributor to Classic Rock and several of its offshoots since 2006. In the 1980s he began a 15-year spell working for Kerrang! intially as a cub reviewer and later as Geoff Barton’s deputy and then pouring precious metal into test tubes as editor of its Special Projects division. Has spent quality time with Robert Plant, Keith Richards, Ritchie Blackmore, Rory Gallagher and Gary Moore – and also spent time in a maximum security prison alongside Love/Hate. Loves Rush, Aerosmith and beer. Will work for food.