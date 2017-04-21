Rick Wakeman reveals Crimes Of Passion box set

Rick Wakeman has opened a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign for a deluxe box set of his Crimes Of Passion soundtrack.

The Ken Russell film was released in 1984 and starred Kathleen Turner, Anthony Perkins, John Laughlin and Annie Potts and explored themes of relationships and mental illness.

Only 250 deluxe box sets are available, with each containing a signed and numbered certificate. In addition, Wakeman is offering fans a range of incentives, including signed DVD and Blu-rays and Myths & Legends Of King Arthur prints, signed by himself and artist Roger Dean.

Wakeman says: “Working with Ken Russell was not only a highlight in my musical life but also a great learning time for me as well – Ken truly understood film and film music like no other. He knew what he wanted, but after telling you then expected you to take his ideas to another level.

“He was always involved and came to stay with me during my writing period. He would listen and make suggestions. He would always be complimentary if you did something he really liked and if he felt something wasn’t working musically, he would discuss it with you and explain what he needed for the film.

“I learned so much from Ken and to this day I feel it is a tragedy that in his later years, film companies didn’t give him more opportunities to show off his talents.”

He adds: “Crimes Of Passion is a much deeper film than it has ever been given credit for. It took many years before Lisztomania became cult and recognised for the clever film it was and I class Crimes Of Passion in a similar way.

“With every film Ken ever made, the viewer and listener has to immerse themselves into every crevice of the work and may take multiple viewings before his genius is truly absorbed.”

The box set will be released on June 2 and the full contents can be seen below.

Rick Wakeman Crimes Of Passion Box Set Contents

CD

DVD/BluRay

Signed / numbered Certificate

8 x Repro Lobby Cards A6

Repro Japanese Press Pack

A3 Repro poster

Repro Press Release

