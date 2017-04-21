Big Big Train premiere Experimental Gentlemen

Big Big Train have premiered their new video for Experimental Gentlemen exclusively with Prog.

The promo features a shorter version of the track, with the song appearing in full on the band’s upcoming album Grimspound, which is now available for pre-order.

Bassist Greg Spawton tells Prog: “This song is our celebration of the astronomers, botanists and scientists who were aboard HMS Endeavour on Captain Cook’s first voyage of discovery in 1768.

“The voyage was primarily a scientific expedition made at the behest of the Royal Society. Cook called the scientists on the ship his ‘experimental gentlemen’.”

Big Big Train vocalist David Longdon previously revealed that the band had progressed their sound on the record.

He said: “Grimspound has followed on very swiftly from Folklore. We found ourselves with a wealth of new material and, with writing input from Danny, Rachel and Rikard, we have been able to move the band’s sound forward while building on all we have learnt over the last few years.

“We are determined to work hard and, as they say, make hay while the sun shines.”

Big Big Train will play three shows at London’s Cadogan Hall on September 29 and 30, and on October 1. The first two concerts are sold out, with only a handful of tickets remaining for the final night.

Big Big Train Grimspound tracklist

Brave Captain On The Racing Line Experimental Gentlemen Meadowland Grimspound The Ivy Gate A Mead Hall In Winter As The Crow Flies

