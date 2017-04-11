Anderson Rabin Wakeman change name - add Yes to title

Anderson Rabin Wakeman have announced that they’ve changed their name to include Yes in the title.

The trio issued a statement on their new website reporting that “effective immediately” they’ll be called Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman.

The statement reads: “Rock icons Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are proud to announce that effective immediately, they will officially be known as Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, which is the name they will be touring under in North America during the latter half of 2017.”

Anderson adds: “It’s very simple – the fans want it, we want it, and it’s our right to use the name. Yes music is in our DNA.”

The trio’s decision to change their name quickly drew a response from Yes’ press representatives, who tell Rock Cellar Magazine: “While Jon Anderson has rights to use the name as one of the co-owners of the trademark, Yes’ position is that every effort should be made by promoters, ticket agencies and all involved to respect Yes’ magnificent and loyal fanbase and minimise confusion regarding the use of Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman.”

The trio reunited with Steve Howe and Alan White for Yes’ induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last weekend. Together they played Roundabout and Owner Of A Lonely Heart.

Prior to the event, guitarist Howe said a classic-era Yes reunion was unlikely, while Wakeman, in a tweet after the show, reported it would never happen.

He said: “To answer as to whether or not the Hall Of Fame induction will mean a Yes reunion in the future, I can say 100% it’s never going to happen.”

Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman will tour North America later this year, while Yes also have shows lined up with Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy and Todd Rundgren.

Find all dates below.

Aug 26: Stockton Bob Hope Theater, CA

Aug 28: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Aug 31: Las Vegas Smith Center, NV

Sep 02: Layton The Kenley Amphitheater, UT

Sep 03: Littleton Hudson Gardens, CO

Sep 05: Kansas City Kauffman Center, MO

Sep 07: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Sep 09: Hammond Venue at the Horseshoe Casino, IN

Sep 12: Kettering Fraze Pavilion, OH

Sep 13: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Sep 15: Akron Goodyear Theater at East End, OH

Sep 16: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Sep 18: Quebec City Grand Theatre, QC

Sep 19: Montreal St. Denis Theatre, QC

Sep 23: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Sep 24: Brookville Tilles Center, NY

Sep 27: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Sep 29: Reading Santander Performing Arts Center, PA

Sep 30: Trenton Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, NJ

Oct 01: Philadelphia Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center, PA

Oct 04: Boston Orpheum Theater, MA

Oct 07: Niagara Falls Seneca Casino, NY

Oct 08: Red Bank CCount Basie Theatre, NJ

Oct 11: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Aug 04: Greensboro White Oak Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 05: Boone Holmes Convocation Center, NC

Aug 07: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Aug 08: Upper Darby Tower Theater, PA

Aug 10: Mashantucket MGM Grand at Foxwoods, CT

Aug 11: Brooklyn Ford Amphitheater, NY

Aug 12: Holmdel PNC Bank Center, NJ

Aug 16: Greensburg The Palace Theatre, PA

Aug 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 19: Elgin Festival Park, IL

Aug 20: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH

Aug 22: Oklahoma City The Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Aug 23: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Aug 25: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Aug 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Aug 29: Los Angeles Microsoft Theater, CA

Sep 03: Tulalip Amphitheatre, WA

Yes: "90125 Was A New Beginning For Us, Not Just Another Chapter"