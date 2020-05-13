Rick Wakeman announces The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show tour

Rick Wakeman has announced plans for a late 2020 UK tour.

Wakeman has named the tour The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show, and the 17 performances will see the keyboard wizard playing tracks from his 2019 album Christmas Portraits along with other music from his solo career, Yes material, early David Bowie songs and Beatles tracks – all interspersed with “knockabout – and sometimes bawdy – humour.”

The tour will get under way on November 27 at London’s Cadogan Hall and wrap up with a set at Bexhill’s De La Wars Pavilion on December 21.

Wakeman says: “It’s so difficult to imagine how live music is going to be in the future, but I have to believe that there will be sensible and workable answers to enable us all to enjoy concerts, the theatre and other social events.

“So, with my positive hat on, I’m looking forward to a new Even Grumpier Christmas Show to hopefully play my part in putting smiles back on all our faces and prepare us for a healthier and continually caring 2021.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this coming Friday (May 15) from 10am.

Wakeman will release his new album The Red Planet on June 28, with a trailer for the project arriving last month.

Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show UK tour 2020

Nov 27: London Cadogan Hall

Nov 30: Dorking Halls

Dec 01: Basingstoke Anvil

Dec 02: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Dec 04: Birmingham Town Hall

Dec 06: Gateshead The Sage

Dec 07: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Dec 08: Middlesbrough Town Hall

Dec 12: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Dec 13: Bradford St George’s Hall

Dec 15: Hull City Hall

Dec 16: Southend Palace Theatre

Dec 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Dec 18: High Wycombe The Swan

Dec 19: Southampton City Hall

Dec 20: Salisbury City Hall

Dec 21: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion