Rick Wakeman releases latest The Red Planet trailer

Rick Wakeman has released a brand new video trailer for his upcoming studio album The Red Planet. The new video clip features music from the track The North Plain, taken from the album. You can watch the trailer in full below.

“When the idea to do some video clips for short edits of the tracks off of The Red Planet album, I wasn’t sure what they meant or if they’d work, but after seeing them,I have really enjoyed them," Wakeman tells Prog. "They all have a great fun whimsical feel, (big word for me whimsical), and so far they’ve all put a smile on my face. It’s just what’s needed on a Friday morning, or whatever day or time of day you have a look.

"The last clip actually surpasses whimsical and moves toward laugh out loud. How cool is that? And why are they so much fun ? The answer is probably because I was not allowed anywhere near their creation!"

The Red Planet album sees a return to his progressive rock roots after having several hit piano-based albums such as Piano Portraits (2017), Piano Odyssey (2018) and Christmas Portraits (2019).

The Red Planet will be released in June on LP and CD, with the first 1000 vinyl units pressed on 180g red double vinyl, which will be signed and numbered and presented in a ‘pop-up’ cover.

The first 2000 CDs will also be autographed and numbered and feature their own ‘pop-up’ cover.

