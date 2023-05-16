Rick Wakeman announces Return Of The Caped Crusader live dates for 2024

Following his two celebrated sold-out appearances at London's Palladium in February, Rick Wakeman has announced a further run of live dates for February 2024. You can see all live dates and ticket information below.

The travelling show will feature the classic Yes and Journey To The Centre Of The Earth show and feature Wakeman with the English Rock Ensemble Band of band Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals), Hayley Sanderson (vocals) and Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals).

"I was amazed to discover that we could have sold the Palladium shows many times over and the clamour for extra shows by fans who missed out was overwhelming," says Wakeman.

"Following the great reaction and reviews of the shows, I am really pleased that we can again perform the Classic Yes/Journey To The Centre Of The Earth Palladium programme. Who knows? If these are successful, maybe we can do the Six Wives/King Arthur show at a later date!”

Tickets and VIP packages for The Return Of The Caped Crusader… Tour 2024 go on sale at 10am on Friday May 19.

Feb 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Feb 17: Liverpool Philharmonic

Feb 18: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Feb 20: Brighton Dome

Feb 21: Cardiff St David's Hall

Feb 23: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sat 24: York Barbican

Feb 25: Gateshead Sage

Feb 28: Bristol Beacon

Get tickets.