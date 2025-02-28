Rick Wakeman announces huge The Official Broadcast Collection

Keyboard legend Rick Wakeman has announced that he will release a truly epic 15-disc The Official Broadcast Collection on March 23.

The ten-CD and five-DVD set is a collection of a series of radio and television broadcasts that feature concerts from Sweden in 1980, London in 1987, Swansea in 1989, Nottingham in 1990 and Argentina in 2014, performed with different line-ups that include, at varting shows, singers Ashley Holt and Damian Wilson, bassist David Paton and Lee Pomeroy and drummer Tony Fernandez.

You can see the full track breakdown and band line-up for each show below and . All shows feature across two CDs and a DVD aside from London 1987 which is represented on two CDs alone.

Rick Wakeman: Official Broadcast Collection

Live In Nottingham 1990 (2 x CD and DVD)

1. Catherine Parr

2. Elizabethan Rock

3. Make Me A Woman

4. Anne Boleyn

5. Journey To The Centre Of The Earth

6. The Hangman

7. Sea Horses

8. King Arthur

Line-up: Rick Wakeman - Keyboards, Ashley Holt - Vocals and Electronic Percussion, Tony Fernandez - Drums and Percussion, David Paton – Bass

Live In Brazil 2001 (2 x CD and DVD)

1. Intro

2. Journey To The Centre Of The Earth

3. Arthur

4. The Last Battle

5. Sir Lancelot And The Black Knight

6. Catherine Howard

7. 1984

8. Band Intro

9. Merlin The Magician

10. Starship Trooper

11. Eleanor Ribgy

12. End Credits

Line-up: Rick Wakeman - Keyboards, Damian Wilson - Vocals, Anthony Fernandez - Drums, Lee Pomeroy - Bass, Antony Glinne - Guitar, Adam Wakeman - Keyboards

Live In London 1987 (2 x CD)

1. Myths And Legends Excerpts

2. Sea Horses

3. Welcome

4. The Star, The Hour

5. Gone But Not Forgotten

6. Catherine Howard

7. Robot Man

8. White Rock

9. Anne Boleyn

10. Summertime

11. Overture From 1984

12. Journey To The Centre Of The Earth

13. Merlin The Magician

Line-up: Rick Wakeman - Keyboards and Stories, Tony Fernandez - Drums, David Paton - Bass, Ashley Holt - Vocals, Ramon Remidias - Vocals & Narration

Live In Swansea 1989 (2 x CD and DVD)

1. Arthur

2. The Last Battle

3. Make Me A Woman

4. Journey To The Centre Of The Earth

5. Catherine Parr

Line-up: Rick Wakeman - Keyboards and Stories, Tony Fernandez - Drums, David Paton - Bass, Ashley Holt – Vocals, Special Thanks to Simon Howe for saving this recording.

Live Sweden 1980 (2 x CD and DVD)

1. Catherine Parr

2. No Earthly Connection Medley: The Warning, The Prisoner

3. Anne Boleyn

4. Happy Birthday Karls Krona

5. King Arthur Medley: Galahad, The Last Battle, Merlin The Magician

6. Journey To The Centre Of The Earth Medley: Journey Overture, The Journey, The Hansbach, The Battle, The Forest

Line-up: Rick Wakeman- Keyboards, Piano, Tony Fernandez - Drums, Ashley Holt - Vocals, Tim Stone - Guitars, Steve Barnacle – Bass

Live In Argentina 2014 (2 x CD and DVD)

1. The Journey

2. The Recollection

3. The Battle

4. Ride Of Your Life

5. Encore (The Battle)

Line-up: Rick Wakeman - Keyboards, Dave Colquhoun - Guitar, Tony Fernandez - Drums, Ashley Holt - Vocals, Florencia Benitez - Vocals, Ivan Espeche – Narration