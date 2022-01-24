Rick Wakeman announces English Rock Ensemble UK tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a short run of UK tour dates for his prog rock outfit The English Rock Ensemble, for March and April.

Joining Wakeman in the Ensemble are son Adam on keyboards, Lee Pomeroy (bass/vocals), Dave Colquhoun (guitars, backing vocals) Tony Fernandez (drums, percussion) and Hayley Sanderson on vocals.

“On the rare occasions I am able to get the English Rock Ensemble together, it’s always very exciting for me, as the setlist determines the line-up," says Wakeman. "This particular show will include some songs that various female singers have sung with me over the years and because we will be playing some tracks from The Red Planet, there will also be additional musicians in order to do the music justice.”

While the setlist for his 2022 concerts with the English Rock Ensemble is still to be finalised, it will contain music from 1984, The Six Wives…, Journey…, Return To The Centre Of The Earth, The Time Machine, King Arthur…, Softsword “and at least one Yes song will get an airing," Rick promises: “It will be solid prog from start to finish!”

Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble tour dates:

Mar 30: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 1: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 2: HRH Prog XII at O2 Academy Sheffield

Apr 3: Newcastle O2 City Hall

