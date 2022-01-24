Trending

Rick Wakeman announces English Rock Ensemble UK tour

By ( ) published

"It will be solid prog from start to finish!" Rick Wakeman promises of upcoming UK tour dates

Rick Wakeman
(Image credit: Kilamanjaro)

Rick Wakeman has announced a short run of UK tour dates for his prog rock outfit The English Rock Ensemble, for March and April.

Joining Wakeman in the Ensemble are son Adam on keyboards, Lee Pomeroy (bass/vocals), Dave Colquhoun (guitars, backing vocals) Tony Fernandez (drums, percussion) and Hayley Sanderson on vocals.

“On the rare occasions I am able to get the English Rock Ensemble together, it’s always very exciting for me, as the setlist determines the line-up," says Wakeman. "This particular show will include some songs that various female singers have sung with me over the years and because we will be playing some tracks from The Red Planet, there will also be additional musicians in order to do the music justice.”

While the setlist for his 2022 concerts with the English Rock Ensemble is still to be finalised, it will contain music from 1984The Six Wives…Journey…Return To The Centre Of The EarthThe Time MachineKing Arthur…Softsword “and at least one Yes song will get an airing," Rick promises: “It will be solid prog from start to finish!”

Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble tour dates:
Mar 30: London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Academy
Apr 1: Glasgow O2 Academy
Apr 2: HRH Prog XII at O2 Academy Sheffield
Apr 3: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Get tickets.

You can buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine here.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.