Prog Me: Adam Wakeman

OK COMPUTER I’ve got a MacBook Pro with Logic. I do use Pro Tools but for Headspace, we all use Logic. It seemed far easier to stay on the same platform so we can share files around.

MASTERMIND

People think I’ll be great at pub quizzes but I’m terrible. I don’t know much about music because I spent all my childhood practising! I could probably do okay on the New Orleans piano player Dr John [aka Mac Rebennack]. He’s kind of my hero so I know a bit about him.

RELICS

Including my father? It’s probably my Hammond C3, which is from 1964 – that’s my pride and joy. I bought one in pieces and took it to a guy called Clive Botterill, who worked for Hammond in the 60s, and he put it back together. The sound… it’s just a different way of playing. It’s fantastic.

SOUND AND VISION

Withnail And I is probably my favourite. If I was to put on some music right now, it would probably be a Dr John record, something like Such A Night. That’s timeless songwriting.

SUPPER’S READY

I’m a pescatarian so I don’t eat meat. I love a nice chargrilled vegetable pizza or a prawn vindaloo, which is my favourite. I like anything to drink: beer, wine, Guinness, real ale… I run a lot and I think I’d be about 20 stone if I didn’t!