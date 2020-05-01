Bassist Lee Pomeroy discusses working on Rick Wakeman's The Red Planet

Rick Wakeman has released. a brand new trailer for his upcoming new album The Red Planet. In the new clip basist Lee Pomeroy, who also worked with Wakeman in Yes feat. Anderson Rabin Wakeman, discusses working with Wakeman on the upcoming album.

"I'm so happy and proud to have played a part in making The Red Planet album," bassist Lee Pomeroy tells Prog. "Working with Rick is always great fun and I've had a LOT of fun making this album. It's great that Rick has returned to his old prog rock ways because he is one of the prog pioneers. It was also a good excuse to dust off several of my favourite basses and my Moog Taurus pedals and give them a damn good thrashing whilst quaffing vast amounts of tea (you just can't beat it)!

"I think fans of Rick's music will love this new album and perhaps draw comparisons to some of the 70's albums like Six Wives, No Earthly Connection etc... Get yer prog out you lovely people!"

The Red Planet album sees a return to his progressive rock roots after having several hit piano-based albums such as Piano Portraits (2017), Piano Odyssey (2018) and Christmas Portraits (2019).

The Red Planet will be released in June on LP and CD, with the first 1000 vinyl units pressed on 180g red double vinyl, which will be signed and numbered and presented in a ‘pop-up’ cover.

The first 2000 CDs will also be autographed and numbered and feature their own ‘pop-up’ cover.

Pre-order The Red Planet.