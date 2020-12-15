Rick Wakeman and Ian Hunter join Joe Elliott, Ian Astbury and more for Bowie birthday celebration

Rick Wakeman, Mott The Hoople frontman Ian Hunter, Adam Lambert, Yungblud and How to Destroy Angels vocalist Mariqueen Maandig Reznor are among the latest additions to the bill for A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!, a global streaming event taking place on January 8, David Bowie’s birthday, to mark the fifth anniversary of the singer’s death.

Hosted by Mike Garson, David Bowie’s longest standing band member, the event will also feature a host of stars from the rock world, including Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Ian Astbury (The Cult) and Corey Glover (Living Colour).



They’ll join alumni of Bowie’s bands spanning his 1969 self-titled album through to his final album, Blackstar, including the singer’s childhood friend Peter Frampton and saxophonist David Sanborn. Bowie’s longtime record producer Tony Visconti will also participate.



Kicking off at 6 pm PT / 2am GMT, the three hour show will be available for ticket holders for 24 hours after its initial stream. Organisers of the event are to donate $2 per ticket purchase to Save the Children.



The event page also offers the opportunity to purchase VIP experiences, including access to a pre-show soundcheck and an after-show Q&A with members of the band, and exclusive merchandise.

