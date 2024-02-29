Richard Thompson announces Ship To Shore, first new studio album for six years

Fairport Convention co-founder Richard Thompson has announced the release of his first new studio album for six years.

Thompson will release the 12-track Ship To Shore through New West Records on May. The album was produced by Thompson and recorded in Woodstock, NY and is the follow-up to his 2018 studio album 13 Rivers.

You can hear Thompson's brand new single from Ship To Shore, Singapore Sadie, in tomorrow's Tracks Of The Week.

"I liked the idea of having a strong base to work from and reaching out from there,” says Thompson. “And I think of my base as being British traditional music, but there’s also Scottish music, there’s Irish music. There’s jazz and country and classical. As far as I’m concerned, once you establish your base, you can reach out anywhere. It’ll still be you ringing through, wherever you decide to go musically."

Ship To Shore features Thompson's longtime band — guitarist Bobby Eichorn, bassist Taras Prodaniuk, and drummer Michael Jerome — along with harmony vocalist Zara Phillips and fiddle player David Mansfield.

Prior to the album release Thompson will launch a brief solo North American tour on March 21 and will kick off a 12-date UK full-band tour in Bristol on May 26 that features a performance at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London on June 8. Thompson has also announced a full-band performance at The Town Hall in New York City on October 18.

You can see all tour dates below.

Pre-order Ship To Shore.

(Image credit: New West Records)

Richard Thompson: Ship To Shore

1. Freeze

2. The Fear Never Leaves You

3. Singapore Sadie

4. Trust

5. The Day That I Give In

6. The Old Pack Mule

7. Turnstile Casanova

8. Lost In The Crowd

9. Maybe

10. Life’s A Bloody Show

11. What’s Left To Lose

12. We Roll

May 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 26: Bristol Beacon

May 27: York Barbican

May 29: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 30: Gateshead Glasshouse

May 31: Manchester Aviva Studios at Manchester Factory International

Jun 1: Stoke-on-Trent Victoria Hall

Jun 3: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jun 4: Cardiff New Theatre

Jun 5: Portsmouth Guildhall

Jun 6: Brighton and Hove Dome Concert Hall

Jun 8: London Royal Albert Hall