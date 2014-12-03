Renaissance return to the road

Renaissance will tour the UK in April next year, they’ve confirmed.

Annie Haslam and co will return to the road for seven shows in support of this year’s album Symphony Of Light, originally released the previous year as Grandine Il Vento.

It was their last to feature late guitarist Michael Dunford, who died after it had been completed. He was replaced by Ryche Chlanda, who’s now completed four tours with the band. The Symphony Of Light edition features three bonus tracks including Renaissance Man, a tribute to co-founder Dunford.

Haslam will this week launch her Live In Philadelphia DVD, which was recorded in 1997. She describes the show as “a very special experience for us all.” Renaissance classic Scheherazade And Other Stories was recently released as a limited-edition gold hybrid SACD album.

Apr 14: Milton Keynes Stables

Apr 16: London Union Chapel

Apr 17: Frome Cheese & Grain

Apr 18: Farnham Maltings

Apr 21: Wimborne Tivoli Ballroom

Apr 23: Bilston Robin 2

Apr 24: St Helens Citadel