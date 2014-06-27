Renaissance get gold treatment

Renaissance's classic Scheherazade And Other Stories is the latest prog album to receive the Audio Fidelity treatment – it will be released as a limited-edition gold hybrid SACD.

The boutique label specialise in delivering 24-carat gold CDs which deliver “the ultimate sound of a classic recorded performance without the irregular plated surfaces of standard aluminium discs.”

Audio Fidelity describe the 1975 four-track masterpiece as the band’s magnum opus, adding: “The work is unique, because it represents a rare example of musical collaboration between Michael Dunford and the rest of the group. Renaissance is a band that went through various permutations, the best known being the lineup featured herem who shine throughout the album – Annie Haslam’s soaring, pure vocals; John Tout’s considerable piano prowess’ Jon Camp’s imaginative bass; Dunford’s guitar and Terence Sullivan’s drums.”

Find out more about the hybrid SACD edition.

Renaissance recently re-released 2013 album Grandine il Vento under new name Symphony Of Light, featuring three bonus tracks. It’s the band’s last record to feature contributions by Dunford, who died suddenly last year following a US tour.

Scheherazade And Other Stories tracklist