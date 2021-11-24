Reliqa premiere new video for The Bearer Of Bad News

Young Australian prog metallers Reliqa have premiered their latest video for The Bearer Of Bad News, which you can watch in full below.

The new song sees the band seem inspiration from the sinister and occult. Reliqa’s latest work is a transcendental exploration into the dark art of deception, spun with themes of control and manipulation.

"After the weirdest, most difficult two years, it couldn’t feel more cathartic to be setting Bearer free," says vocalist Monique Pym. "Having an extended period of time to reflect and build and expand upon the massive world we started dipping our toes into with this piece is a rare experience which, in hindsight, turned out to be as valuable to us as it was challenging. As we enter the new chapter of Reliqa, there are inevitably a whole load of emotions and fears to unravel, and Bearer really serves as the perfect outlet for that kind of purge. It is a song to get completely and utterly lost in. We can’t wait for our audience to share that intimate experience with us."

At the same time the Sydney quartet have announced that they will be appearing at this year's Monolith Festival alongside some of the cream of Australia's modern progressive music scene including Cog, Karnivool, Plini and more.

Reliqa will also be playing the Brisbane and Sydney legs of Full Tilt Festival and also supporting Void of Vision on their tour in July 2022!

Get The Bearer Of Bad News.