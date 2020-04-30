Young Australian prog metallers Reliqa release video for Mr. Magic

Young Australian prog metallers Reliqa have premiered their brand new video for Mr. Magic with Prog. It's the latest release this year for the quartet, who have toured in Australia with the likes of Voyager and Dead Letter Circus.

"The personal spirit behind Mr. Magic is unveiled to an extent that we’ve never toyed with in our composition before," singer Monique Pym tells Prog. "It is sincere and truthful to our anger, discontent, even fear for who holds the reins over our future, and it directly demands accountability. We’re more than excited to share what may be our most sophisticated work yet!"

Pym is joined in Reliqa by Brandon Lloyd (guitar), Mike Knox (bass) and Shannon Greisberg (drums). the band released their Eventide album in 2018 and are currently working on a follow-up.