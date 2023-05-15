Rega put a fresh spin on their Planar 3 turntable to mark 50th anniversary

Rega have announced they’ll continue their 50th anniversary celebrations by releasing a special edition of their Planar 3 turntable.
The Planar 3 50th Anniversary Edition will only be available throughout 2023 and is packed with features including a walnut effect plinth with custom aluminium bridge, an RB330 Precision tonearm, Neo turntable PSU MK2, smoked dust cover and 50th anniversary badges on the unit and cover.
Rega say on their website: “We are celebrating our 50th anniversary with a very special edition of the legendary Rega Planar 3 - a turntable package designed and developed to maximise the performance from this model.”
We’re very excited by this announcement as the original Rega Planar 3 sits at the no.1 position in our guide to the best record players thanks to its fab sound and solid design.
In our Rega Planar 3 review we put the turntable through its paces with a variety of music, including Nirvana's Nevermind, saying the album “sounded more fun and detailed than ever, with Kurt Cobain's hoarse howl, Krist Novoselic's grinding bass and Dave Grohl's rhythmic blitz all getting a Butch Vig-orating new lease of life.”
In January this year, Rega revealed they’d be announcing a “selection of ground-breaking new products” throughout 2023 and launched their Green Grade initiative last month.
