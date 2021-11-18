Red Kite release video for Astrology (The One True Science)

Norwegian jazz rock supergroup Red Kite have released a brand new video for Astrology (The One True Science), which you can watch below. It's taken from the quartet's brand new album Apophenian Bliss which is released through RareNoise Records tomorrow, November 19.

The band feature members of some of Norway’s best-known prog outfits, including Elephant9, Shining, Bushman’s Revenge and Grand General. Apophenian Bliss is the follow-up to the band's 2019 self-titled debut.

“I guess the story for us, as for everybody, is the pandemic,” explains drummer Torstein Lofthus. “We left to go on our first proper tour on the 11th of March 2020. We only managed to play the show that night, and then the country shut down the very next day. So: change of plan!”

“I started writing, trying to come up with stuff the others wouldn't think sucked too much,” describes guitarist Even Elte Hermansen of the process. “We managed to rehearse briefly, when it was possible, and got rid of some of the stuff that did. It was just one or two get-togethers in early autumn, share a few war stories, a few laughs, settle on a couple of grooves, and that was that. It was still touch and go whether we all would be able to go into the studio until the last moment, corona-wise, but we made it to Halden for two days, just.”

"Luckily we have a strong chemistry both on a personal and musical level,” adds Lofthus. “Red Kite’s music leans heavily on improvisation and the band fuses our individual voices into a larger whole.”

Pre-order Apophenian Bliss.