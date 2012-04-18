Bushman's Revenge: A Little Bit Of Big Bonanza

Although all in their 20s, Bushman’s Revenge exude the cosmic intuition of hardened veterans. Their thunderous, improvised blend of heavy rock and heavier jazz sounds far beyond what one might expect from even the most gifted youngsters.

The Norse noodlers’ third album, A Little Bit Of Big Bonanza takes off like a rocket on the opening cover of American jazz guitarist Sonny Sharrock’s As We Used To Sing and the band’s own No More Dead Bodies For Daddy Tonight, a hyper-rollicking blizzard of raging lead breaks and strident bass and drums interplay.

The mood gets menacing in the distorted haze of Jeg Baker Kokosboller, before John Lennon Was The Greatest Man Who Ever Lived twinkles plaintively to life; a delicate thing of low-key beauty. Guitarist Even Helte Hermansen lets rip again on the raucous Iron Bloke, wringing screeches, howls and lupine licks from his instrument.

The final three tracks keep this rollercoaster of daring dynamics rattling along at full pelt, the bluesy mirage of Tinnitus Love Poem coming across like Fleetwood Mac’s Albatross re-imagined by drug-addled Satan worshippers. Entertainment at its most satisfyingly demented.