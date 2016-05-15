Anthony Kiedis rushed to hospital with ‘extreme stomach pain’

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has been rushed to hospital in California.

The band had been due to headline the KROQ Weenie Roast in Irvine, California, on Saturday night – but were forced to cancel the performance after the singer was said to be suffering extreme stomach pain.

Bassist Flea broke the news to the sold-out 16,000 capacity crowd at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre.

AltPress report he told fans: “Anthony is on his way to the hospital right now and we’re unable to play for you this evening.

“We are devastated about it. We’re really sad, we love you so much. We live to rock. We live to fucking dig deep into the depths of our heart and rock. But unfortunately, there’s a medical thing that happened and he needed to deal with it.”

There’s no word on Kiedis’ condition, while the band’s next scheduled live date is on May 17 in California.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release their 11th album The Getaway on June 17 and recently launched the single Dark Necessities.

