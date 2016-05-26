David Lee Roth positive about Van Halen future

David Lee Roth is confident Van Halen will record a new album and tour in the future – but he can’t say when.

Van Halen’s most recent album was 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth, which was their first since reunited with Roth in 2007. They wrapped up a North American tour last year and have been quiet since.

But the frontman is sure there will be more to come from the band.

On The Roth Show, he says: “It’s not like my career path is going to get altered. I sort of know what the next 10 summers are going to bring – Eddie Van Halen aside, those are ups and downs.

“I don’t know when we’re going to tour but I have a sense that we will. I don’t know that we’re going to record again, when that’ll happen, but I have a sense that it’s gonna happen.”

Roth stirred rumours that he was ready to quit the band when he released a solo track this year called Ain’t No Christmas. It includes the lyrics “Quittin’ while you’re ahead ain’t quittin’, and I’m quittin’.”

Former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar said in March he was ready to reconnect with Eddie Van Halen.

