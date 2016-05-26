Nikki Sixx on Kiss feud: We look like old women fighting

Nikki Sixx has compared his recent war of words with Kiss stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley to “a bunch of old women fighting.”

The spat began when Simmons referred to Prince’s death as self-inflicted and “pathetic” – even though the facts surrounding his passing haven’t been confirmed. Sixx responded by urging the Kiss bassist to “call it a day” and said he had no respect for him any more.

Simmons’ bandmate Stanley then waded in to the argument, before Sixx responded directly to the guitarist.

But Sixx appears to have softened his stance, reflecting on the influence Kiss have had on his career and saying the feud paints them all in a bad light.

Sixx tells Loudwire Nights: “The problem is that sometimes you will say something and the media will take just that 15 seconds and that gets magnified. It can get blown out of proportion.

“When I grew up, I loved Kiss – they influenced me as a songwriter. Kiss gave Motley Crue one of their very first tours. They’ve done a lot of great stuff for me in my life.

“Gene’s a very opinionated man, so am I. I’ll be honest with you, I think we just kinda look like a bunch of old women fighting at this point.”

After receiving flak for his initial comments, Simmons said he was sorry, admitting: “I got such shit from my family for my big mouth again.”

