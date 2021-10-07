Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the dates and venues for their 2022 world tour.

Kicking off on Saturday June 4 at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, the funk rock group are set to spend most of June in Europe (including dates in Dublin, Glasgow, London and Manchester) before embarking on their first-ever US stadium tour in July, August and September.

The band also announced supports for the shows, including The Strokes, Beck, HAIM, A$AP Rocky and more.

Covering 32 dates, the tour will mark the official return of guitarist John Frusciante. Frusciante originally joined RHCP in 1989, playing on the band's breakthrough records Mother's Milk and Blood Sugar Sex Magik, leaving the band in 1992. He rejoined in 1998 for Californication and resumed his duties with the band until 2009, when he again departed, subsequently focusing on his solo career and putting out electronica records under the name Trickfinger.

When Frusciante rejoined the group in 2020, the band confirmed they had begun work on their twelfth studio album, though the pandemic had delayed the process. Frusciante and Flea did put out a Gang Of Four cover however in tribute to deceased GOF guitarist Andy Gil, marking their first recorded collaboration since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

General on-sale for the tour starts Friday, October 15 at 10am local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. A Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale opens Saturday October 9 at 10am local time in North America, and Wednesday, October 13 at 10am local time in Europe. The RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, October 14 at 10pm local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

Check out the tour dates below.

Europe

Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic

Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium

Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium

Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter

Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium

Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

North America

Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium

Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field