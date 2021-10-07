Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the dates and venues for their 2022 world tour.
Kicking off on Saturday June 4 at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, the funk rock group are set to spend most of June in Europe (including dates in Dublin, Glasgow, London and Manchester) before embarking on their first-ever US stadium tour in July, August and September.
The band also announced supports for the shows, including The Strokes, Beck, HAIM, A$AP Rocky and more.
Covering 32 dates, the tour will mark the official return of guitarist John Frusciante. Frusciante originally joined RHCP in 1989, playing on the band's breakthrough records Mother's Milk and Blood Sugar Sex Magik, leaving the band in 1992. He rejoined in 1998 for Californication and resumed his duties with the band until 2009, when he again departed, subsequently focusing on his solo career and putting out electronica records under the name Trickfinger.
When Frusciante rejoined the group in 2020, the band confirmed they had begun work on their twelfth studio album, though the pandemic had delayed the process. Frusciante and Flea did put out a Gang Of Four cover however in tribute to deceased GOF guitarist Andy Gil, marking their first recorded collaboration since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.
General on-sale for the tour starts Friday, October 15 at 10am local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. A Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale opens Saturday October 9 at 10am local time in North America, and Wednesday, October 13 at 10am local time in Europe. The RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, October 14 at 10pm local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.
Check out the tour dates below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour Dates
Europe
Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic
Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark
Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium
Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)
Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford
Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium
Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter
Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium
Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
North America
Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium
Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field