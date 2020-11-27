Record Store Day's Black Friday event is on – and it's probably their best drop of 2020

Record Store Day has had a distinctly different feel this year. Thanks to the small matter of a raging global pandemic, the day was split into three separate events, allowing independent record shops the chance to observe whatever social distancing requirements were in place in their region while still shifting some units.

Now, as the final event of the year, the Black Friday event has begun, and it features probably the tastiest drop of all three events. Saving the best 'til last? That limited edition Alice In Chains vinyl certainly suggests so.

There's also Baroness live at Maida Vale, Some Old Bullshit from the Beastie Boys and a typically evil picture disc from Dio.

Given the current global situation, some record stores have taken RSD online this year. The likes of Rough Trade and Banquet Records are holding events online – it's always worth checking to see if your favourite local record shop is doing the same. The online events all start at 6pm GMT on November 27, but some stores are offering pre-orders.

And if it’s vinyl you’re after, then check out Louder’s constantly updated vinyl page which features all the best and cheapest deals currently on the market. For even more deals, take a look at our Black Friday music deals page which will keep you up to date with everything going on over the monster sale weekend.

There's 131 titles included in today's event. We've picked our 25 favourite titles from the Record Store Day Black Friday drop below, but you can check out the full list on their site, as well as find out more about participating stores in your area.

RSD Black Friday drop - the highlights

Alice In Chains: SAP (12" Vinyl)

Anthrax: Soldiers Of Metal (LP)

Baroness: Live At Maida Vale BBC Vol II (12" Vinyl)

Beastie Boys: Some Old Bullshit (LP)

Blue Oyster Cult: Live '83 (2xLP)

Johnny Cash: Folsom Prison Blues (3" Vinyl)

Nick Cave: Cosmic Dancer (7" Vinyl)

Chris Cornell: Patience (7" Vinyl)

Dio: Dream Evil Live '87 (12" Picture Disc)

Drive-By Truckers: Plan 9 Records July 13, 2006 (3xLP)

Mick Fleetwood & Friends: Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) (12" Vinyl)

Ace Frehley: Space Truckin' (12" Vinyl)

David Gilmour: Yes I Have Ghosts (7" Vinyl)

Ice-T: Rhyme Pays (LP)

Motorhead: Ace Of Spades (12" Vinyl)

Ol' Dirty Bastard: Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (The Instrumentals) (2xLP)

Puscifer: "Apocalyptical/Rocketman" (7" Vinyl)

The Rolling Stones: Let It Bleed (Collector's Edition) (LP)

Elliott Smith: Elliott Smith Alternate Versions (12" Vinyl)

Snoop Doggy Dogg: Doggystyle (2xLP)

The Stranglers: Peaches: The Very Best of the Stranglers (2xLP)

Sunn O))): Flight of the Behemoth (2xLP)

Corey Taylor/Dead Boys: All This And More (Side by Side) (12" Vinyl)

U2: Boy - 40th Anniversary Edition (LP)

Brian Wilson & Van Dyke Parks: Orange Crate Instrumentals (LP)

Black Friday music deals live now (UK)

Black Friday music deals live now (US)