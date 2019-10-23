Record Store Day Black Friday 2019: Here’s everything you need to know

Black Friday 2019 is almost here and along with a range of Black Friday vinyl deals comes Record Store Day Black Friday.

It’s a great chance for music fans to get hold of a range of limited edition recordings, including picture discs, previously unreleased live shows, singles collections, box sets, reissues and more.

We’ve taken a look through what independent retailers will be offering on November 29 and picked out what we think are essential purchases.

Alice Cooper: Billion Dollar Babies

Recorded at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, Texas on April 28 1973, this Alice Cooper show previously released on the deluxe edition CD of Billion Dollar Babies in 2001. To mark this year’s Black Friday, this will be launched on vinyl for the very first time.

Aretha Franklin: The Atlantic Singles 1968

This vinyl box set features a selection of Aretha Franklin’s singles from 1968: Sweet, Sweet Baby (Since You’ve Been Gone) backed by Ain’t No Way, Think backed by b-side You Send Me, and The House That Jack Built with Say A Little Prayer on the flip side.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars b/w The Wayfarer

This 7-inch single features the title track from Bruce Springsteen’s latest studio album Western Stars along with The Wayfarer.

Cheap Trick: Are You Ready Or Not?

This Cheap Trick show was captured on December 31, 1979, at The Forum in Los Angeles and includes the tracks I Want You To Want Me, Surrender, Clock Strikes Ten and a selection of songs from their fourth album Dream Police.

Dr. John: Babylon

Dr. John’s second album was first released in 1969 and for Record Store Day Black Friday, it’s been re-pressed on splatter coloured vinyl and will be presented in a deluxe gatefold jacket.

Elvis Presley: American Sound 1969

Available for the first time on vinyl, American Sound 1969 features rare and previously unreleased outtakes from Elvis Presley’s From Elvis In Memphis sessions which were recorded with producer Chips Moman.

Frank Zappa: Peaches En Regalia / Little Umbrellas

Two classic Frank Zappa tracks are being released on this 10-inch vinyl picture disc to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hot Rats. Side A will feature both tracks in mono, while the B-side will contain Rhythm Track Mixes of both tracks.

Freddy King: The Mojo! King Rarities & Obscurities

The Mojo! sees blues master Freddy King fuse traditional blues with a contemporary edge, with this package focusing on unissued alternate takes and rarities from the King Records era and beyond – all 14 tracks are making their first-ever appearance on vinyl. And to make it even more special, The Mojo! is pressed on gold vinyl.

Fu Manchu: Live At Roadburn 2003

This limited edition CD and vinyl live set showcases Fu Manchu’s performance at the 2003 Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands. The audio was taken direct from the soundboard and was then specifically mastered for this release.

Geddy Lee: My Favourite Headache

Rush vocalist and bassist Geddy Lee released his first – as so far – only solo back in 2000. My Favourite Headache features the standout tracks Moving To Bohemia and Grace To Grace and it’ll be released on vinyl for the first time.

Greta Van Fleet: From The Fires

Greta Van Fleet have lit up the rock world since bursting on to the scene in 2017. Their debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army caused a stir when it launched this year, and their second EP From The Fires clinched a Grammy for Best Rock Album. It’ll be reissued on yellow vinyl for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday

Jimi Hendrix: Merry Christmas And Happy New Year

This 12-inch picture disc captures Jimi Hendrix and his Band Of Gypsys engaged in extensive rehearsals for their appearances at The Fillmore East in New York in December 1969. The disc will featuring the album artwork on one side while a photo of Hendrix dressed as Santa Claus appears on the flip side.

Jeff Buckley: Live On KCRW: Morning Becomes Eclectic

This previously unreleased recording comes out as the late singer/songwriter’s debut album Grace celebrates its 25th anniversary. It features favourites including Mojo Pin, So Real Lover, You Should Have Come Over.

Joe Satriani: Surfing With The Alien Deluxe Edition

Joe Satriani’s explosive 1987 album Surfing With The Alien will receive a deluxe edition pressing on red and yellow vinyl. This remastered original album is paired on vinyl with a unique presentation of the record without its signature guitar leads.

Kings Of Leon: Day Old Belgian Blues

This was recorded on Kings Of Leon's Aha Shake Heartbreak European tour in 2004. This live EP features tracks including The Bucket, Four Kicks and Molly’s Chamber. It'll be released on vinyl for the first time.

Lou Reed: The Raven

Lou Reed's 2003 album recounting the short stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe will be reissued on vinyl for the first time and features guest vocals from Laurie Anderson and David Bowie.

Nick Lowe & Wilco: Cruel To Be Kind

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the 1979 single Cruel To Be Kind will be reissued on green vinyl. The B-side will feature Nick Lowe and Wilco performing the track together in 2012.

Paul McCartney: Home Tonight / In A Hurry

Paul McCartney will release a 7-inch single featuring the previously unreleased tracks Home Tonight and In A Hurry, which were recorded with producer Greg Kurstin during Macca’s Egypt Station sessions.

Robert Johnson: Sweet Home Chicago / Walkin' Blues

Traffic Entertainment will release two of Robert Johnson’s singles as a “78 RPM microgroove 10-inch” which will be presented in a reproduction of the Vocalion Records sleeve wrapped in a full colour Obi with detailed liner notes.

Sid Vicious: Sid Lives

This 2LP multi-coloured vinyl will come in a gatefold sleeve along with a 2CD version with 24-page booklet. It’ll feature articles telling the Sex Pistols' icon's life story and is described as “the definitive Sid Vicious release for all fans and students of the punk-rock scene.”

Slipknot: All Out Life / Unsainted

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been a year since Slipknot released the single All Out Life. The track didn’t appear on their new album We Are Not Your Kind, but Unsainted did – with both presented on a 7-inch picture disc for Record Store Day Black Friday.

Steppenwolf: Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf’s debut album from 1968 will be released on clear vinyl and packaged in a foil jacket. This is the first-ever reissue of the mono version of the album.

The Doors: Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 1970

The Doors’ 1970 festival performance features Roadhouse Blues, Break On Through (To The Other Side), Light My Fire and The End – and it’ll be released on heavyweight double black vinyl.

The Monkees: Christmas Party Plus!

The Monkees' Unwrap You At Christmas includes two 7-inch singles: Single Mix/Andy Partridge Demo, Riu Chiu/Christmas Is My Time Of Year, and will be pressed on red and green vinyl.

The Pretenders: UK Singles 1979 -1981

The Pretenders’ first eight 7-inch singles from their first two albums are on their way, including Kinks covers, Brass In Pocket, Kid and Louie, Louie.

U2: Three

This was originally release in Ireland back in 1979, with the EP featuring tracks U2 recorded at Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin: Out Of Control, Stories For Boys and Boy-Girl. All three songs have been remastered for this reissue, with all 17,000 individually numbered. It’ll be pressed on 12-inch heavyweight vinyl and come with colour outer sleeve featuring new artwork.