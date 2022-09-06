Real Terms unveil "discombobulating" video for new single Frantically Wrong

Liverpool experimental rock trio Real Terms have celebrated signing Sofa Boy Records, math rock band Delta Sleep's own label, by releasing a video for new single Frantically Wrong, which you can listen to below.

The video is described as erratic and discombobulating, directed by Chris Jenkins and Craig Sinclair, conceived and edited by Real Terms drummer David Kelly, emphasising the unease in the song’s lyrics through shifting angles, light and perspectives.

“Frantically Wrong stems from the lurking feeling—heavily accentuated by the pandemic—that everything feels broken, and that the institutions and systems we’ve traditionally relied on, if not necessarily trusted, are no longer fit for purpose," explains front man John Crawford. "It reflects the dissonance between the unease I feel about the polarisation of society, and my absolute certainty about which side of it I’m on."

“We started Sofa Boy Records for this exact reason—to work with bands we love and respect," adds Delta Sleep/Sofa Boy Records’ Dave Jackson. "Real Terms will be the first official release and to be honest we've screwed it already…we've set our standards way too high right from the off. Expect every subsequent release from Sofa Boy records to slowly go downhill after this.”

Real Terms formed in 2017 out of the ashes of Vasco De Gama and released their debut EP Housework in 2020. The band are now out on the road and gearing up for more touring on 2023.

